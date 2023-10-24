Water quality has been rated Poor at six of nine swimming spots in St George over the last year, mostly due to pollution run-off caused by rain.
The only locations rated Good were Sandringham, Ramsgate and Monterey.
Brighton-Le-Sands Baths was downgraded to Poor, joining Kyeemagh Baths, Jew Fish Bay Baths, Oatley Bay Baths, Carss Point Baths and Dolls Point Baths.
Yekalerina Russak, of Rockdale, who takes her 19-months-old daughter Alisa to Brighton-Le-Sands to swim about once a week, said she always found the water clean.
Ms Russak said she avoided swimming in the bay after spells of wet weather.
The ratings in the 2022-23 State of the Beaches Report resulted from Beachwatch samples taken at ocean beaches every sixth day throughout the year, and estuarine beaches every sixth day between October and April, and monthly from May to September.
The report said rainfall was the major driver of pollution to recreational waters, generating stormwater runoff and triggering untreated discharges from the wastewater treatment and transport systems.
"2022-2023 had varied rainfall, with some very wet months over winter and spring, including the wettest July on record," the report said.
"It is recommended that swimming be avoided at ocean beaches during and for up to one day following rainfall, or if there are signs of pollution such as discoloured water, flowing drains or floating debris."
2022-23 water quality ratings
St George
Sutherland Shire
