Water quality rated Poor at six of nine swimming spots in St George over last year

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 25 2023 - 6:53am, first published 6:51am
Yekalerina Russak, of Rockdale, who takes her 19-months-old daughter Alisa to Brighton-Le-Sands. Picture by Chris Lane
Water quality has been rated Poor at six of nine swimming spots in St George over the last year, mostly due to pollution run-off caused by rain.

