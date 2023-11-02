Teachers are enjoying more money in their bank accounts, thanks to a historic pay rise, but there remain concerns about addressing teacher shortage in the short-term.
A recent agreement, endorsed by the Teachers Federation Council, saw teachers' starting salaries increase from $75,791 to $85,000, and salaries for top of the scale teachers go from $113,042 to $122,100.
The idea is to attract more teachers to the profession - also supported by the government's mission to convert 16,000 temporary teaching and school-based support staff roles from temporary to permanent positions, with more to come.
Vice President of the St George Teachers Association Glenn Hokin, said the workload of teachers must also be addressed in order to be successful in attracting and retaining teachers.
"The disturbing figures about the teacher shortage reinforce what teachers across St George have known for a long time," Mr Hokin said. "The policies and actions of the previous state Liberal and National Government created this shortage and now the new Labor government must address it.
"Schools consistently report being unable to attract the casual teachers that are needed to cover classes for absent colleagues. Classes are being merged, support programs including English as a second language or dialect (EAL/D) are being paused, students are being supervised in the playground rather than learning in class and senior classes are being supervised in the library. This continues to impact the educational outcomes of our students."
Local Federation representative Ziyan Gu is well aware that many beginning teachers are having doubts about their careers. "It is quite sad to see many friends contemplating leaving the profession due to the excessive workload," she said. "The teacher shortage adds to our workload. Earlier this year, a colleague had up to 40 kids in her primary classroom because we needed to merge classes as we could not get the teachers we needed."
St George Teachers Association Secretary Natalie Amacha says the casual teacher shortage means that many teachers force themselves to come to work when they are sick because they do not want to let their students down.
"Schools are reporting that they are having to close down areas of the playground as well as the library due to the inability to replace staff," she said.
NSW Teachers Federation acting President Henry Rajendra the recent wage agreement will help replenish numbers, as figures reveal public schools are confronting a shortage of 3000 casual teachers each day.
"Regrettably, this data comes as no surprise. The teacher shortage in NSW public schools is a direct consequence of the former government's wage cap that artificially suppressed teachers' pay. The wage cap made the profession less attractive," he said.
"Worse still, and adding to the unattractiveness of the profession, is unmanageable teacher workloads due to the policies of the previous government. The situation was so bad that resignation rates outpaced retirements."
A survey released by the NSW Education Department shows almost 10,000 lessons every day have inadequate teaching due to a 42 per cent shortfall in the number of casual teachers available to cover classes.
In the state's primary schools, 40 per cent of the lessons were unable to be covered by a casual teacher resulting in merged or collapsed classes. In high schools, students in nearly 30 per cent of uncovered classes were left with minimal supervision.
"By paying teachers what they are worth, expanding the pool of teachers available, whether they are casual, permanent, at the early stages of their career or highly experienced, we can begin to reverse the damage done " Mr Rajendra said.
"Casual teacher rates have been adjusted upwards meaning typical casual teacher will now take home much higher pay than they would have previously. However, more work is needed to address the unmanageable and unsustainable workloads of teachers in order to make the profession attractive once again. We will continue to engage with the government on this matter."
