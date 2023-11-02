St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

St George Teachers Association voices concerns over classroom workloads

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 2 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Teachers Association Secretary Natalie Amacha and federation representative Ziyan Gu welcome more money but say the teacher shortage is still a concern. Picture by Chris Lane
St George Teachers Association Secretary Natalie Amacha and federation representative Ziyan Gu welcome more money but say the teacher shortage is still a concern. Picture by Chris Lane

Teachers are enjoying more money in their bank accounts, thanks to a historic pay rise, but there remain concerns about addressing teacher shortage in the short-term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.