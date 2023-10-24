Cronulla Sharks have decided to lease the former Westpac building it purchased in the Cronulla shopping strip.
The club purchased 94 Cronulla Street, at the southern end of the mall, early this year with the intention of converting the premises into a new Sharks merchandise store and central office.
Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta sent a letter to members today advising of a change in plans amid difficulties encountered in re-establishing the leagues club at Woolooware, which he now says they are confident of opening "some point during 2024".
The letter reads:
"While the intention was for more detail to be made available at the Members Information Night on November 23, the Sharks would like to take this opportunity to provide this update to our members as to our recent property acquisition at 94 Cronulla Street.
"We can inform that in attempting to determine the best use for this property going forward, in the short term the decision has been made to offer 94 Cronulla Street for lease to external operators and/or businesses.
"With a 'for lease' sign soon to be erected and the building made available to lease, this communication ahead of our Information Night was important in allaying fears as to the viability and future for the Cronulla Street property.
"We remain committed to 94 Cronulla Street and believe it to have been a prudent investment, one that is helping to ensure the financial future of the Cronulla Sharks.
"Part of the reasoning behind the decision to offer the building for lease, is for the Board and Management to test the market for best use, while there are also discussions underway as to the possibility of re-directing the Sharks Merchandise Store, back into the new Leagues Club facility at Woolooware.
"An option for the Sharks Store had been to place it at 94 Cronulla Street, which remains a possibility as we work through a range of options.
In the interim, the Sharks Store will continue to operate in its current location at Sharks at Kareela, while all merchandise is also available at the Sharks Store online.
"As for our new Leagues Club at Woolooware, we hope to be better informed by our development partners as to the next steps in the construction and fit out process, ahead of the Member information night.
"All the above considered, we continue to have confidence around a Leagues Club opening at some point during 2024.
"In relation to the Members Information Night, scheduled for Sharks at Kareela on Thursday, November 23 from 6-8pm."
