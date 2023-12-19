Sutherland Shire has new bulk-billed phone service for urgent health care

A state government initiated bulk-billed phone service for Sutherland Shire residents seeking urgent health care opened today.
Caringbah Urgent Care Service is one of 25 to be delivered in NSW by mid-2025, designed to provide urgent health care in a more timely way and take pressure off hospital emergency departments.
NSW Health has partnered with the Central Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network, made up of GPs and allied health providers.
Caringbah Urgent Care Service will operate 365 days a year, from 8am to 8pm, and will be staffed by staffed by GPs and nurses, with important diagnostic services on-site including radiology and pathology.
To access the service, patients should call Healthdirect on 1800 022 222.
A registered nurse will assess the patient's condition and guide them to the care they need, including booking an appointment at the service on the patient's behalf or escalating their care to other services like NSW Ambulance if required.
Patients will be bulk billed.
Health Minister Ryan Park said the service would enable people to access healthcare in a more timely way, and avoid unnecessary trips to the emergency department.
"This new Urgent Care Service will mean the local community can receive care quickly for conditions which can be safely and appropriately treated outside the region's busy EDs," he said.
"We are already seeing great success across the state with new services enabling thousands of people to be diverted from EDs into more appropriate care.
"The service is well-supported to treat a range of illnesses and injuries deemed urgent, but not life-threatening, such as minor wounds that need stitches, suspected broken bones and skin infections that need antibiotics."
Central Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network's Nathalie Hansen said the service was committed to providing patients with the best possible care and was free for both Medicare card holders and community-based asylum seekers.
"We encourage community members who need access to fast medical attention for conditions that are not life-threatening, but which shouldn't be left untreated, to access the Caringbah Urgent Care Service," she said.
"This service will work closely with local GPs and will improve access to primary care in the region avoiding the need for long wait times at emergency departments."
