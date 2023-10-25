St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Heathcote Road from Lucas Heights to Engadine to be closed for up to 10 nights

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 25 2023
Heathcote Road will be closed between New Illawarra Road, Lucas Heights, and Princes Highway, Engadine,from 8pm to 5am for up to 10 nights from this Sunday, October 29, to Friday December 1, weather permitting.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

