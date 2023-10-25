Heathcote Road from Lucas Heights to Engadine to be closed for up to 10 nights

Heathcote Road will be closed between New Illawarra Road, Lucas Heights, and Princes Highway, Engadine,from 8pm to 5am for up to 10 nights from this Sunday, October 29, to Friday December 1, weather permitting.
No work will take place on Saturdays.
Transport for NSW said the essential asphalting would be carried out during the road closures.
"Asphalting may be carried out for up to five nights in a row and the community will be advised of road closure dates prior to start of work," the statement said.
"A detour suitable for freight and B-double trucks up to 26 metres long will be in place via New Illawarra Road, Bangor Bypass and Princes Highway.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow up to 20 minutes additional travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
"Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time."
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
