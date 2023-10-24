Demolition of Carss Park pool expected to start in February

Demolition works of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park are expected to commence in February, 2024.
Georges River mayor, Sam Elmir outlined the timetable in a Mayoral Minute at the October 23 council meeting.
The pool was closed by Georges River Council in July, 2019.
Cr Elmir said he was providing the information to demonstrate Council's commitment to the construction of a third aquatic facility.
"Council officers are in the process of engaging a suitably qualified contractor to undertake the demolition, remediation and landscaping of the former Kogarah War Memorial Pool site," Cr Elmir said.
"Based on the substantial use of Carss Bush Park during the summer months, including three large community events (Magic of Christmas, Australia Day and Greek Summer Festival), the demolition works are expected to commence in February 2024.
"Further information will be provided to the community on the demolition program following the engagement of the contractor. The community will be kept up to date on the activities and actions relating to the pool via the project page on our website.
"Since Council Rresolved in November, 2022 to build the LGA's third aquatic facility on the site of the former Kogarah War Memorial Pool, senior staff have met with the Premier's Office on multiple occasions to discuss this significant community project and the necessary deliverables to ensure future government investment," Cr Elmir said.
The council is developing a Detailed Business Case for a Georges River Council Aquatic Facility using the NSW Government Business Case Guidelines to support future funding.
The business case will consider the level of community use of a new aquatic centre, as well as expected social, economic and environmental benefits and costs.
Following the completion of this Detailed Business Case, Council will have the ability to progress discussions with State and Federal Government Departments in the hope of obtaining funding to construct an aquatic facility.
The council is also preparing a business paper to provide information to relevant NSW Government departments in order to seek funding for the design and development approval of a future aquatic facility.
"The detailed investigation and design of an appropriate aquatic facility will be undertaken in conjunction with the development of the new Carss Park Plan of Management and Master Plan," Cr Elmir said.
"Community consultation on this significant planning document is set to commence in the 2023 calendar year, enabling the community to provide their thoughts on the future vision of the Carss Park site," he said.
