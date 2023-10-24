St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Demolition of Carss Park pool expected to start in February

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:48pm, first published October 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kogarah War Memorial Pool, popularly known as the Carss Park pool, was closed by Georges River Council in July, 2019. Picture: Chris Lane
The Kogarah War Memorial Pool, popularly known as the Carss Park pool, was closed by Georges River Council in July, 2019. Picture: Chris Lane

Demolition works of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park are expected to commence in February, 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.