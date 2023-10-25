St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
More than 12,000 people attended Stardust Circus in Miranda Park during spring school holidays

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 26 2023 - 10:00am
Stardust Circus in Miranda Park during the spring school holidays. Picture by Chris Lane
Stardust Circus in Miranda Park during the spring school holidays. Picture by Chris Lane

A total of 12,473 people attended about 25 performances of Stardust Circus during the recent school holidays.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

