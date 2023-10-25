A total of 12,473 people attended about 25 performances of Stardust Circus during the recent school holidays.
Jan and Lindsay Lennon, who started the circus in 1993 and continue to work in it with her seven children and 14 of her grandchildren, said they it was the biggest attendance they have had at any location this year.
"It had been four years since we were here previously, so it was fresh, and it was also the school holidays," Mrs Lennon said.
The travelling show moved on to Manly from the shire, and will head further north to Warriewood next week.
The circus is due to return to Miranda Park at the same time next year.
