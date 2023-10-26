Lands minister Steve Kamper shed no new light on what has changed to stop the Esplanade being extended across Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla when he was grilled at a budget estimates committee hearing this week.
Marine Rescue NSW originally supported the plan for the walkway "missing link" between Bass and Flinders Point and Darook Park.
A traffic study lodged by the volunteer rescue body when it sought approval to build a training academy said there would be an average of only six vehicle movements a day at a boom gate on the driveway crossing the proposed walkway.
Then, two months ago, Crown Lands advised Sutherland Shire Council the project would not proceed as planned because of concerns about access to the wharf and pedestrian safety.
At the committee hearing on October 24, Mr Kamper said he had met with a group, including Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman, at the site.
"My greatest concern is in terms of the integrity of the Marine Rescue operations there," he said.
"The future management of the reserve has also been reviewed by Crown Lands, and any proposed walkway needs to consider those operational requirements of Marine Rescue, including the access to the wharf and any traffic impacts and safety and security for pedestrians.
"We're awaiting Sutherland Shire Council making their intentions on the future of the site clear. We're waiting on that."
[The government has offered the council responsibility for managing the public part of the site, with Marine Rescue in charge of the rest].
Mr Kamper said Marine Rescue's head office was in the reserve, and the site was "uniquely located" to service Port Hacking and Botany Bay.
"I've personally had an experience where Marine Rescue saved the life of an uncle of mine and his young children at the time," he said. "So I've got enormous respect for what Marine Rescue do.
"If there's a solution there, we will sit down and work it through. We'll see what the intentions of the council are and work through a solution where there's continuity in terms of a pathway."
Mr Kamper said he hadn't been briefed about the number of vehicle movements there would be across the proposed path.
Deputy secretary Crown Lands, Melanie Hawyes, said " It's a design question, really".
"Marine Rescue have a very operational site there, as you'd appreciate, with boats, traffic and emergency vehicles moving and toing and froing," she said.
"Marine Rescue have always been supportive of public access and a walkway.
"The contested issue is where does it go and what is the actual final design of that walkway? That is still under deliberation and consultation, particularly between council and Marine Rescue now."
Commenting after the hearing, Mr Speakman said Marine Rescue was quite prepared to co-exist with a walkway when it was seeking permission for a training academy.
"Now it relies on safety issues to stop the full walkway to go ahead," he said.
"The minister should do his job and demand an explicit answer to what has changed since.
"The truth is that nothing appears to have changed, 'safety" concerns are spurious and the minister is looking allowing a grab of public land by Marine Rescue to go ahead.
Former Hungry Point trust member Byron Hurst said, "It is disappointing in the extreme that Marine Rescue NSW and the Department of Crown Lands are backflipping on their previous support for the much anticipated coastal walkway".
"How can it be that Moore Park Golf Course has to be cut in half to provide open space for a denser Sydney, while Crown Lands NSW seem happy to lock the public out of prime coastal recreational land?
"No one in the state government or Marine Rescue NSW has wanted to go on the public record and explain how an intersection, that sees as few as six vehicle movements a day, poses a genuine hazard to pedestrians.
"These crossings exist on public land statewide where user groups happily share.
"Hungry Point is looking like a classic case of one user group of public land wanting a waterfront estate to themselves by locking the rest of us out!."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.