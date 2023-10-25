A statement from Yes23 Sutherland Shire
As we emerge from the week of silence that was asked for by the Indigenous leaders of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and Yes campaign, Yes23 Sutherland Shire is reflecting on what the referendum result means in our local community.In a campaign which ran from April to Referendum Day, there is much to be proud of.
The local grassroots campaign here on Dharawal Country saw over 500 local volunteers and supporters, many of whom have never been involved in a campaign before, drawn in by the need to stand up and speak out in support of recognition of First Nations peoples through a Voice to Parliament.
Good people from all across the Shire turned out in great numbers energised and supported to host information sessions, run book clubs, go door knocking, hold street stalls, hand out flyers and have conversations with as many people across the Shire as possible leading up to the referendum.
The local campaign saw high profile guests such as including award winning film-maker and Yes23 Co-Chair, Rachel Perkins, Thomas Mayo, Dean Parkin, Narelda Jacobs, Professor Jack Beetson andLiberal MP and former Attorney General Julian Leeser all come to the Sutherland Shire to share information on what the Voice was all about.
On referendum night we collectively acknowledged the power and importance of community action, of the continuing connections that it created and the capacity and skills it leaves behind after a campaign.
As individuals, however, volunteers have expressed grief, shame and disappointment over the outcome.
The request to recognise First Nations peoples through a Voice to Parliament was denied by Australians, a heartbreaking result for remote communities across the country (72% of First Nations peoples voted in support of the Voice) and for many people living here on Dharawal Country.
In the words of Dharawal Elder, Aunty Dolly Brown, "We need to touch on the emotional side. People are hurt and people are angry. My mother's mother's mothers all had voices but they were never allowed to use their voice or to be heard. We need to move forward to empower the next generation to make sure their voices are heard. We haven't been recognised and the question of why needs to be answered."
For those who voted 'No' there were a vast number of answers to this question. There were 63,000 people living on Dharawal Country who voted 'Yes'.
Regardless of how anyone voted, Aunty Dolly's words offer a challenge to all of us. It is important to take this opportunity to reflect on who we are and who we want to be, for we will never be able to move forward if some are left behind.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart, from which the referendum question came, was an invitation to the Australian people that was never supposed to be political but politics took over and a simple question was lost in the disinformation. Confusion prevailed.
The increased level of racism revealed, not caused, by this campaign has been reported in Monday's open letter to the nation from a group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders, community members and organisations who supported Yes.
At a local level, our volunteers experienced physical and verbal abuse of this nature. This place we all call home - Sutherland Shire, beautiful Dharawal Country - is better than that.
We have to be better than that, and so, regardless of how anyone voted, we must hold those around us to a higher standard, reflect on how to reconcile this country's true past within ourselves and walk together for a better future.It is said that the belief in the power of collective action seems at its lowest after a campaign hasn't succeeded.
On the contrary, the energy and momentum of the people who have been part of the Yes23 Sutherland Shire group is so much more than any of us could have foreseen, the strength of which came from our own community and was the collective result of many many volunteers and actions.
This group of people became a community and built an environment of solidarity and kindness that has seen friendships born and strengthened our community with even more resolve to support First Nations equity, justice and self-determination.
"In this community we have seen passion and movement of the people who have come together in strength and power. I feel and sense that this community has the drive to keep moving-to walk beside us, talk beside us on the journey with us," says Aunty Dolly.
The referendum wasn't the end... it is just the beginning.
In the words of Thomas Mayo, "in all my years of advocacy for Indigenous rights, I have never felt such levels of solidarity." Let's hope the repercussions of this referendum launch us toward a future beyond our collective imaginings.
