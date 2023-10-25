St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Nominate someone to be our Citizen of the Year

October 25 2023 - 2:30pm
Georges River mayor, Sam Elmir.
Do you know someone outstanding who deserves community recognition? If so, I encourage you to let Council know by nominating them to be our Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, or Volunteer of the Year.

