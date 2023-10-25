Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Nominate someone to be our Citizen of the Year

Do you know someone outstanding who deserves community recognition? If so, I encourage you to let Council know by nominating them to be our Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, or Volunteer of the Year.
Nominations for the Georges River Australia Day Awards close at 4[pm, Friday, October 27.
This annual awards campaign aims to honour people who have contributed significantly to the Georges River community, with three award categories open now for nominations.
There are so many good reasons to nominate a community member for these awards. If you know someone who demonstrates outstanding acts of kindness or leadership - let us know.
If you know a tireless environmental volunteer, or someone who contributes to education or to sports, or who dedicates themselves to community welfare, or someone who strives to support local business - let us know.
Our community is very lucky to have so many dedicated volunteers and community heroes making such a great difference in Georges River, so please take a moment to nominate someone who you know deserves recognition for that great work.
Winners and their nominators will be invited to join me at Council's official awards ceremony on Australia Day on 26 January 2024 at the Marana Auditorium in Hurstville.
You can complete an online nomination form on our website. Your nomination must provide a description of the nominee's achievements by addressing the selection guidelines and eligibility criteria outlined in the form. To find out more, visit Australia Day Festival and Awards.
