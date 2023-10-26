St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Film by the Sea 2023 showcases the cinematic talents of Sutherland Shire schools

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 26 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The red carpet rolled out once again for a successful annual school film festival, which showcased the cinematic talents of young Sutherland Shire filmmakers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.