The red carpet rolled out once again for a successful annual school film festival, which showcased the cinematic talents of young Sutherland Shire filmmakers.
Pupils from 11 public schools watched themselves become stars of the silver screen at this year's Film By the Sea film festival.
The event was held at Event Cinemas Miranda on October 23, with 22 films - all made by children, premiering across four sold out cinemas to an audience of more than 1200 people.
Festival standouts included Jannali East Public School, which entered an impressive six films, and Grays Point Public and Caringbah Public School, which both submitted three films to the competition.
Grays Point Public School Principal Narelle Betts-Smith, who has led Film By the Sea for the past six years, said the festival's growth has been exponential with viewer demand doubling since 2022.
"This year we initially sold out two 400-seat V-max cinemas in five minutes, and then we had to open up two more cinemas to keep up with demand," she said.
"When the festival started 13 years ago, the films were just shown in school halls. We then branched out to the Sutherland Shire Entertainment Centre before coming to Event Cinemas where we have grown from two to four sold-out cinemas."
Working alongside a volunteer committee of dedicated teachers from Woolooware, Caringbah and Grays Point public schools, Ms Betts-Smith said the community-minded festival produced high-quality films led entirely by pupils.
"Teachers have been engaging students in film study, creation, and literacy, so it's been a terrific program to empower students to lead the film-making process," she said. "Film is such a brilliant avenue for children to express their creative ideas."
Among the submissions were festival newcomers Sutherland Public and Kurnell Public Schools, which impressed with debut films, We're Going On A Yowie Hunt and Every Little Bit Counts.
Sutherland Public School Film by the Sea Coordinator Ellie Wilson, said the school used the festival as an enrichment opportunity for year 6 and their teachers.
"It was really fantastic seeing the kids get excited and passionate about the arts and drama and the end result was just phenomenal," she said.
"The professional learning and skill development offered by the NSW Department of Education Arts Unit was fantastic. Seeing the students' faces when their film was on the big screen made all the effort worth it."
The festival exhibits the achievements of filmmakers from Kindergarten to year 12 students at community cinemas as part of a series of festivals across NSW.
The most outstanding of these films will feature at the Film By Invitation film festival on November 14 at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, produced by the NSW Department of Education Arts Unit.
Schools part of the festival included:
