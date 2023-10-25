Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Law reforms to help child abuse victims, tackle illicit drugs and modernise defamation law

The first was legislation expanding the Child Sexual Offence Evidence Program to all District Court locations in NSW. The program aims to reduce the stress and trauma experienced by children and young people who are victims and prosecution witnesses in sexual offence cases. It makes the criminal justice process easier for children by pre-recording their evidence (relieving them the trauma of facing their alleged attacker in court) and providing witness intermediaries to help them during police interviews and at court. The previous NSW Liberal Government had piloted the program in the Sydney and Newcastle District Courts and planned and funded from this year the rolling out of the program across NSW.