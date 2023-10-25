St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Law reforms to help child abuse victims, tackle illicit drugs and modernise defamation law

By Mark Speakman
October 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Speakman
Mark Speakman

Over the past sitting fortnight, the NSW Parliament passed important legislation to progress matters in three areas well advanced by me when I was the Attorney General.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.