Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Law reforms to help child abuse victims, tackle illicit drugs and modernise defamation law

Over the past sitting fortnight, the NSW Parliament passed important legislation to progress matters in three areas well advanced by me when I was the Attorney General.
The first was legislation expanding the Child Sexual Offence Evidence Program to all District Court locations in NSW. The program aims to reduce the stress and trauma experienced by children and young people who are victims and prosecution witnesses in sexual offence cases. It makes the criminal justice process easier for children by pre-recording their evidence (relieving them the trauma of facing their alleged attacker in court) and providing witness intermediaries to help them during police interviews and at court. The previous NSW Liberal Government had piloted the program in the Sydney and Newcastle District Courts and planned and funded from this year the rolling out of the program across NSW.
The second was amending the Fines Act to facilitate a new "two strike" infringement notice scheme for low level personal drug possession, with fines instead of criminal court processes for the first two offences. The fine associated with the infringement notice will be waived upon completion of a specific health intervention provided by NSW Health. Police will still have a discretion to charge a person instead. Criminal processes remain in place for subsequent offences.
Such a scheme was supported in principle by the former Liberal Government. It was awaiting sign off from the Police Commissioner and Chief Health Officer at the time of the March election. Such a scheme strikes a balance between keeping people away from the consequences of a criminal record, maximising health responses to illicit drugs, but avoiding normalisation of their use. It is essential, however, that it be supported by appropriate additional health resources. The previous NSW Liberal Government last year announced and funded a $500 million investment in health and justice supports; the Opposition will watch closely to ensure these supports are put in place by the Labor Government.
Finally, work has progressed on modernising national defamation laws to encompass search engines and social media sites. Through the national Meeting of Attorneys-General, I stewarded NSW leading these reforms on how and when internet intermediaries should be liable for reputation-damaging material published by third party users online. Australia's uniform defamation laws were drafted in 2004, when the first iPhone was still a project secret within Apple and Facebook was its infancy at Harvard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.