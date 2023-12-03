Christmas is a time for giving, and for those who are in most need, the gesture is even more meaningful.
To show their support for people in the community who do not have the luxury of gift unwrapping and being with family around a festive dinner table, a group of students made it their mission to spread some festive spirit.
This year the Salvation Army launched a pilot program called Hope Internship, and five students from Caringbah and Woolooware high school jumped on board.
They created a pantry box to support homeless people who are sleeping rough in the Royal National Park. Students wanted people to have access to food when needed, so they spent the year fundraising to put the project together. It was launched at Heathcote just in time for what is one of the most difficult times of the year for people experiencing homelessness.
The year 9 group engaged with their local Salvation Army, and made a mini-pantry in their woodwork class. The pantry is stationed inside a community op-shop at Heathcote, where people in need of food items can come into the suburb to access them. Schools will supply the groceries on a regular basis.
Christmas is the busiest time of year for the Salvos. It is encouraging the community to also support its annual Christmas Appeal by calling 13 SALVOS or follow this link.
