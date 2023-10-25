Master Plan raises height limits in Mortdale

Georges River Council was accused of not listening to Mortdale residents who had asked for 'no more than four' storeys.
Instead, councillors at the October 23 meeting voted for the version of the Mortdale Master Plan which will allow for six-storeys along the railway line.
Mayor Sam Elmir called it as democracy in action while Councillor Nick Katris described it as a reasonable compromise.
The Master Plan attracted interest from outside the local government area with the Yes In My Back Yard (YIMBY) movement attending the meeting.
The Council report recommended the adoption of Option 1a for an additional 578 residential dwellings through shop-top housing, terraces/townhouses and residential flat buildings. Along Morts Road, maximum building heights are limited to four storeys, and closer to the station along Pitt Street, maximum building heights of six storeys.
Residents supported Option 2a as put forward by Councillor Christina Jamieson.
Option 2A provides for an additional 270 residential dwellings through shop-top housing only. Maximum building heights are limited to four storeys.
Cr Jamieson submitted an amendment that was supported by the Environment and Planning committee, that Council adopt Option 2A along with a rezoning of the street block bound by Newman Street, Cook Street, Victoria Avenue and Cook Lane from R2 Low Density Residential to R3 Medium Density Residential with a height of 9m / 2.5 storeys and floor space ratio of 0.7:1 to allow for more family housing..
This option was voted down at this week's council meeting by nine votes to six with some Labor councillors joining with the Liberals in support of Option 1a.
Option 1a will allow six-storeys on part of the Mortdale RSL site.
RSL sub -branch vice president, Brenda Taylor said six storeys for the RSL will ensure the viability of the club.
"If not it will inevitably result in the closure of the club.," he said.
Club president Geoff Denyer said,"Without six storeys on the entire RSL site and the provision of affordable housing, Mortdale RSL can and will inevitably close, the land will be sold and ultimately developed with no community benefit at all. The community will lose. Six storeys is the absolute minimum for the club to break even."
YIMBY spokesperson Adrian Coughlan described Option 1a as the only pathway forwards to bring much needed affordable housing for young people to Mortdale.
"The housing shortage in Mortdale will only continue if you support Option 2a for a four-storey height limit," he said.
Mortdale resident Deborah Mackie accused the council of not listening to the residents.
"We have consistently given numerous valid reasons as to why Mortdale is not a suitable suburb for the extent of development that is proposed," she said.
"Yet we are not given any good reasons why council should go against the community's wishes and push for such development. We were told you were listening, but are you?
"The engagement process for the Mortdale Master Plan has been flawed as it is apparent that all councillors have not been engaged or been listening to the community over the master plan process."
Save Mortdale Village spokesperson Catherine Ford said, "You are still not listening to us.
"In 2019 you sought the community's input on how we would like our suburb to be developed and the overwhelming response was no high-rise. A diversity of housing options was preferred - townhouses, terraces and courtyards and that is what our Option 2a provides. The outcomes of the workshop were clearly lost in translation when the Master Plan was released. The community is right o be skeptical
"People from outside the community seem to have more sway with the council and the locals are not being engaged."
Mortdale businessman and long-term resident James Hamilton said no one has been able to provide a definition of affordable housing.
"An increase in supply does not cause a decrease in prices," he said.
Cr Jamieson said, "The affordable housing structure that was previously proposed in the original Mortdale Masterplan was incentivising the developers to provide an element of social affordable housing in the development. It was not to make it more affordable for our children.
"The use of the language around affordable housing can be confusing and we need to be careful that we don't accidentally mislead people.
"When using the words 'affordable housing' are people referring to 'affordable' in the sense that properties will be cheaper to buy? Or are people talking about 'Affordable Housing' being public housing with set lower rents for lower-income earners? Developers and builders need to make a margin after covering their costs, so can anyone answer how increasing supply will make a home unit cheaper in Mortdale?"
Cr Jamieson said that Mortdale already provides great housing diversity and high density.
"According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, of the seven areas covering the Georges River Area, the Mortdale/ Penshurst area currently has the second largest population in the LGA, after Hurstville. Mortdale is pulling its weight even more than Kogarah CBD. Mortdale Shopping Village has successfully retained its character and charm, despite being one of the most densely populated areas."
Speaking in support of Option 1a, Cr Nick Katris said.
"The only part that is being proposed in Option 1a that goes to six storeys is the area that abuts the railway line. We only have 15 to 18 per cent of the site area that is going to six storeys on the north side of the rail line. The rest - 85 per cent - remains at four storeys.
"This is a reasonable compromise weighing the balance of trying to keep the majority of the area four storeys."
He said that Option 2a was not feasible or viable, adding that the Department of Planning would not accept it.
"By supporting Option 2a we are going to get another 30 years where nothing has happened until the younger generation decide to storm you and say, 'Listen, we need houses.'
"See the writing on the wall and actually do something which is of some sensibility to the future generation and to maintain some sort of village atmosphere," Cr Katris said.
Cr Kathryn Landsberry, who also supported Option 1a, said to claim that the council had not listened to the residents was not correct.
"We listened to you back in 2019 and we modified the Master Plan dramatically to an outcome now that will providing housing in the future," she said.
Cr Elise Borg supported option 2a saying the traffic issues for Mortdale haven't been addressed and the Master Plan makes no provision for affordable housing.
Voting in support of Option 1a were mayor Sam Elmir, Veronica Ficarra, Nick Katris, Lou Konjarski, Kathryn Landsberry, Nancy Liu, Nick Smerdely, Sam Stratikopoulos and Colleen Symington.
Voting against Option 1a were Christianaa Jamieson, deputy mayor Elise Borg, Ashvini Ambihaipahar, Peter Mahoney, Natalie Mort, and Ben Wang.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.