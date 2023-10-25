Westpac and St George branches combine at Rockdale

Westpac and St George branches have combined to offer a co-location branch under the same roof at 477 Princes Highway, Rockdale.
The previous St George and Westpac branches were located 90-metres apart.
Westpac and St George State General Manager, NSW Metro, Dom Papaluca, said , "In bringing the two branches together we're able to maintain our local presence in an enhanced location and provide long-term employment opportunities for our people
"We've had a long and proud presence in Rockdale, which we've traced all the way back to 1911 when the Bank of New South Wales first opened a branch in the area.
"Rockdale has changed a lot since then, and so have we, but one thing that hasn't changed is our commitment to supporting our customers," said Mr Papaluca.
"Whether a customer wants to come in and access cash over the counter or be connected virtually to one of our many experts across the country, our new branch is set up to cater for all of our customers' needs.
Rockdale is the 79th co-location branch that Westpac Group has opened across the country.
The new space includes improved video conferencing facilities to connect customers with banking experts across the country, upgraded digital amenities including iPad kiosks, and a dedicated concierge to help customers navigate the new site.
Westpac has also announced the completion of a national rollout of new technology connecting its brands. For the first time, customers can complete basic cash transactions in any Westpac, St George, BankSA or Bank of Melbourne branch.
"This is increasing the overall access of cash through our branch network for our customers," a Westpac spokesperson said.
Kogarah's Westpac and St George branches were co-located under one roof in Montgomery Street from mid-May.
The Westpac branch at 134-136 Railway Parade, Kogarah relocated around the corner to the St George Bank branch at 4-16 Montgomery Street.
"It's important to clarify that Westpac Kogarah branch isn't closing," a Westpac spokesperson said at the time.
"It's relocating to the same location as our St George branch and there is no impact to our employees, other than where they work. This is an important part of our strategy where we are bringing two branches under one roof to support our customers, where it makes sense.
"Co-locations are an important part of our strategy, bringing two branches together under one roof to maintain a strong presence for both brands, ensuring our customers will continue to have access to all the services they have today, supported by the same people," the spokesperson said.
Banks have closed seven branches in St George or Sutherland Shire since the start of 2021.
ANZ closed its Engadine branch in November 2021 and NAB closed its Heathcote branch in January 2021.
St George closed its branches at Riverwood and Engadine in late 2021, Kingsgrove in June last year. Cronulla lost its St George Bank branch in November 2021 and its Westpac branch in June last year.
