St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Westpac and St George branches combine at Rockdale

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:52am, first published October 25 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Westpac and St George branches have combined to offer a co-location branch under the same roof at 477 Princes Highway, Rockdale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.