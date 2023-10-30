There were only three cafes in Miranda Fair when Sarah Johnston and her younger brother Andrew Shalhoub opened popular Rubyniks 20 years ago.
Now, there are 25 cafes listed in the centre's directory.
The siblings attribute the longevity of the business to the support of their parents, great staff and loyal customers, some of whom have been with them for the whole journey.
Head chef Sarah Beer has been there from the start.
Ms Johnston said, "Some of our staff first came here as four or five-year-olds with their parents."
Mr Shalhoub said, "The customers come for the staff, really".
The siblings got their grounding in hospitality as high school students, working part time in their father's Gloria Jean's franchise - the first in Australia - from 1997-99, in Miranda Fair, near where Rubyniks now stands.
After school at OLMC College Burraneer, Ms Johnston graduated from university with a psychology degree, while Mr Shalhoub went on from Newington College to play in a band and study audio engineering.
In 2002, Ms Johnston suggested they go into business together and they looked at purchasing a doughnut and milkshake outlet next to Woolworths at Caringbah, but another buyer beat them to it.
Mr Shalhoub said, "I always say things happen for a reason. Had we got the place at Caringbah, Rubyniks probably would never have happened".
At the end of 2002, with the help of their parents, they took over Nadia's cafe in what was still called Miranda Fair and ran it for about six months before refitting it and renaming it Kazu.
Nadia's / Kazu was on level two, outside Country Road and General Pants. In later years, Kazu moved to its present location outside David Jones.
In October 2003, Westfield management called to say the centre's main cafe Miss Maud's, which has a large kitchen, had become available and would they like to take it over. They jumped at the opportunity.
They gave the cafe the temporary new name Central Station but, when they carried out a major upgrade six months later, renamed it Rubyniks after family members.
Mr Shalhoub said they had faced many challenges, but nothing compared with the pandemic.
Rubyniks kept operating throughout, although for several months it could serve only takeaway coffee.
Ms Johnston believes, despite the many changes over the years, the Westfield centre is "as good as ever".
"The people who frequent the centre are very nice. We are lucky to live in a beautiful area with such a lovely community," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.