A Southern Districts Rugby women's 15s team is set to compete for the first time in the premier Sydney Rugby Union competition, the Jack Scott Cup.
The formation of the new team not only creates an opportunity for players transitioning from the 7s rugby format to 15s, but also creates a visible pathway for junior girls in the district, uniting women's rugby.
There is an information night on Thursday November 2 at 6.30-8pm at the Southern Districts club which will outline an overview of their women's program for 2024, followed by a facility walk through and an introduction to the staff.
The team will be led by St George's Junior Ta'ale who will be returning back to Southern Districts as the head coach of the new women's team with former Souths player Luke Smart.
Ta'ale is a NSW Rugby Development Officer and last year worked with the Sydney Uni women grand finalists.
Ta'ale said it's "good to be back home" and he will be focusing on the three Rs - reset, refocus and restart 24.
"I'm really excited to get to know the girls, and to work even more closely with the team," he said
"Myself and the coaching staff have 24 weeks before round one of the Jack Scott Cup to work with the Southern Districts Women's XVs to achieve goals and to ensure we have a competitive side."
Southern Districts General Manager Grant Skelton said they are delighted to be entering a team into the prestigious Jack Scott Cup, the premier Women's Rugby Competition in Australia.
"Delivering on our goal of providing top level opportunities to all women with an interest in the women's 15 a side arena, we are excited to say the least.
"This venture opens clear pathways for a huge catchment area for existing and aspiring talent. Women's sport is enjoying incredible growth and we expect good support from the community at large as well as the Rugby Community in the St George and Sutherland Shire including the Illawarra."
The club welcome interest from all people who would like to be further involved as players or as part of the team and they are also looking for local business people to help partner and support the team from a sponsorship perspective.
