Women's Rugby for Souths

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 9:30am
Southern Districts Women's Rugby players Lisa Bova, Ava Cahill, Head Coach Junior Ta'ale Libby Holloway and Brooke Harper at Forshaw Park. Picture John Veage
A Southern Districts Rugby women's 15s team is set to compete for the first time in the premier Sydney Rugby Union competition, the Jack Scott Cup.

