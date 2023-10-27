Next to the English exam - the only compulsory HSC subject across the board, Studies of Religion stands as the other mandatory paper for students who attend a Catholic high school.
It's just as well students enjoyed the material, as they pushed into three hours of writing. These boys from Marist College Kogarah were among those who took on the higher level exam - Studies of Religion II. It's by no means an easy subject - lots of extended responses that encourage students to hone in on their contextual understanding of a world.
Studies of Religion is the sixth most popular HSC subject. Students are required to respond to multiple choice questions, visual stimuli, and explore a range of topics related to religious and non-religious belief systems, plus an in-depth study of Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam and Judaism.
Marist College Religious Education Coordinator Lauren Abihanna said this year's papers were fair and reflected the syllabus well.
"Students were asked about the relationship between Dreaming and land rights' movement, humanism and how it influences people to do the right thing," she said. "Students looked at a religious and a non-religious world view and compared perspectives. Most students would be happy with it, and it gave higher order students opportunity to engage with the questions.
"But this year was the first time that 15 marks was spread evenly. There were three five mark questions. They were quite surprised by that."
Writing about religion and how it reflects society during tumultuous times in the Middle East, has also expanded students' knowledge. "They are seeing some confronting things, especially on social media platforms, and they are asking questions - they're curious," Ms Abihanna, who is also a history teacher, said.
"A lot of what they are studying, is relevant to what's happening. We will be teaching Judaism in term one next year. Students take value in learning about it - it's a different lens to what they're seeing through Western media."
It's just one example that would give good reason to update the syllabus," she said. "It's quite old. The last time it was revised was in 2006. I was a student in 2009 and it's the same syllabus I'm now teaching. It needs to be more contemporary. Our world is ever-changing."
