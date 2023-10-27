St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Shopfront Arts Co-Op supports theatre for young people with upcoming performance

By Eva Kolimar
October 28 2023 - 8:30am
In-Between Moments is the latest production at Shopfront Arts Co-Op. Picture supplied
An upcoming performance for young people, by young people, will have a key theme - and it centres around the idea of being inclusive.

