An upcoming performance for young people, by young people, will have a key theme - and it centres around the idea of being inclusive.
Young Company is a group of creative young people who have left school but are seeking support within the community. Together this group of nine people support each other through a creative outlet - performance.
At Shopfront Arts Co-Op Carlton, they are preparing for a production, their major work titled In-Between Moments.
From November 2-5, the performance includes people of diverse ability. Program creator and lead artist Lauren Oakes said the show will be a highlight on the St George event calendar.
"This year's Young Company performance truly captures the essence of theatre made by young people for young people," she said.
"This performance at times is ridiculously silly and fun, but with a greater underlying message throughout, supporting once again how important it is to listen to the young people in our communities. Each of our performers brings their personality to the stage which elevates the stories and characters of in-between moments."
The show is on from Thursday to Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 5pm during November 2-5. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 concession, members $15.
