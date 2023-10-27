Port Hacking High School's senior debating team has won the 56th annual Sutherland Shire Debating Competition.
Out of 45 teams from schools in the shire, Port Hacking advanced through the rounds, beating another strong team from the same school in the semi-finals in order to progress to the finals against Kirrawee High School. The event was held at Sutherland Shire Council Chambers on October 23.
The topic for the final was 'Australia should only give foreign aid to countries that are democracies.' Debating Coordinator Rose Shapiro said the winning team were on 'team negative'. Students are given their topic about an hour before the battle begins, and they have about the same time to brainstorm ideas.
"The opposing team said that the reality of the situation is that that China and Russia are not democracies and that we shouldn't support them but our team managed to rebut that, by giving real world examples," she said.
"They brought up the ethics arguments about humanitarian aid, but also spoke about how Australia on the world stage, is connected not just through trade, but through foreign aid, and if another nation has a disaster and we don't support them, it could have long-term effects."
The winning team was coached by Kate Berger. "One of the most important parts of debating is manner - it teaches them how to argue with people without becoming too emotionally involved in the topic," she said.
"Debating fosters their critical thinking skills that are so important particularly in the media environment. Their preparation for it was a continual understanding of the news. Unfortunately for them it's been a very intense news cycle in the past few weeks but they've done a good job trying to keep on top of that and their regular schoolwork."
