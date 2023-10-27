St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Schools

Port Hacking High School wins the Sutherland Shire Debating Competition 2023

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 27 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 1:00pm
The debating team from Port Hacking High School with their award win. Pictured is principal Rick Turansky with students Arjun Pashine, Lila Jotevski, Jessop Hartley, Charlotte Stirling-Smith and Winter-Berry Awabdi. Picture by Chris Lane
Port Hacking High School's senior debating team has won the 56th annual Sutherland Shire Debating Competition.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

