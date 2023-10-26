Updated
Stapleton Family Meats Gymea has won the gold medal for boneless ham in the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show awards, run by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW.
The business also picked up six silver and bronze awards in the smallgoods and charcuterie category for short cut rindless bacon, easy carve leg ham, boneless rolled leg ham, cooked corned silverside, smoked chorizo, and lamb sausages.
Mark Stapleton, whose great grandfather opened the district's first butcher shop at Sutherland in 1896, making deliveries with a horse and cart, said the awards were well-deserved recognition for their staff, who took a lot of pride in their work.
Mr Stapleton singled out production manager Zac Asher, who made all the hams, bacon and smallgoods.
"Zac joined us about five years ago, completing his apprenticeship and then taking on this job," he said.
"He is now training up another tradesman to assist."
Mr Stapleton said demand for sausages had increased with cost-of-living pressures.
"As with other meat prices, sausages have gone up a bit because the ingredients are very expensive," he said.
"The natural sausage skins we like to use are more expensive than the man-made product.
"But, they are still an economical meal, and we find we are selling more sausages, as well as mince.
"Lamb prices have come down a bit, so we have dropped our prices accordingly.
"But really good lambs are still more expensive than what the market indicates.
"We recently had the opportunity to buy some supposedly great lambs at a cheaper price because the market has dropped, but they weren't a a patch on what we normally use. We had a couple in to try, and said, 'no'.
"We can offer a product that is a lot cheaper, but the quality is not there."
Mr Stapleton said they were gearing up for Christmas, which was always the busiest time of the year.
"We will sell over 4000 hams this year, including our wholesale orders," he said.
"Our full hams will be priced at $22.99 a kilogram - all the butcher shops will have them for about that.
"They will be cheaper in the supermarkets, but you have to consider other factors such as quality and shelf life.
"Our hams will keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks."
