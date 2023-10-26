St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Updated | Stapleton Family Meats Gymea wins gold, silver and bronze in RAS's Sydney Royal Fine Food Show

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 27 2023 - 11:43am, first published October 26 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Mckenzie (left) and Zac Asher show off the winner's ribbon and boneless ham. Picture by Murray Trembath
Brad Mckenzie (left) and Zac Asher show off the winner's ribbon and boneless ham. Picture by Murray Trembath

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.