A large fire destroyed a house at Oyster Bay on Thursday morning.
Shortly before 11am on October 26, fire crews were called to the property on Cook Road, where a fire had broken out inside a two-storey brick house.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) received several Triple Zero calls. There were people inside the house, but they were able to get out safely.
About 30 firefighters from eight fire trucks, including an aerial platform, battled the flames and stopped them spreading to neighbouring properties. Unfortunately the property was severely damaged.
The cause of the fire is being determined but the blaze had started on the ground floor garage and had spread throughout the house.
