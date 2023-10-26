St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Fire & Rescue NSW unable to save house at Oyster Bay that was destroyed by a large fire

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 26 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 1:00pm
A firefighter hoses down the property on Cook Road, Oyster Bay, after a large fire destroyed the house on October 26. Picture supplied
A large fire destroyed a house at Oyster Bay on Thursday morning.

