More than 2000 primary school dancers are ready to hit the stage.
Featuring 27 public primary schools from Sutherland Shire and St George, this year's Combined Schools Concert series is going to rock Hurstville.
Combined Schools Concert is organised by small business owner, Amy Tasker of Caringbah South. She is the owner of school dance program provider, Groove Nation, and has danced with more than 400,000 primary school pupils since its launch in 2011.
Professional vocalists will be backed by 400 dancers in a live finale.
"It is really important to us to give the performers an experience that they will look back on with fond memories," Ms Tasker said. "Nothing quite beats that feeling of performing for your friends and family on stage and, for some of these dancers who are as young as five years old, this will be their first time on the big stage under the bright lights."
The Combined Schools Concerts will be held at Marana Auditorium, Hurstville from November 6-16. For exact dates and tickets go here.
