St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Sutherland Shire and St George primary school pupils are set to perform at the 2023 Combined Schools Concerts by Groove Nation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Combined Schools Concert is on in November at Hurstville Picture supplied
The Combined Schools Concert is on in November at Hurstville Picture supplied

More than 2000 primary school dancers are ready to hit the stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.