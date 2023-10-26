Students from an all girls' school have backed a petition to allow same-sex couples to attend their end of year formal. One of the students from St Ursula's College Kingsgrove launched the petition on Change.org.
"My girlfriend and I, along with many other students at St Ursula's, have been eagerly awaiting the school formal for months," she said. "We've purchased non-refundable tickets and outfits in anticipation of this event. However, we've recently discovered that the school does not allow same-sex couples to attend the formal together. This policy not only discriminates against LGBTQ+ students but also puts us in a difficult financial situation as we are left with non-refundable tickets and clothes that were bought specifically for this occasion."
The student said the petition, which is now closed, aimed for equal rights. More than 4900 people including other students signed the petition.
"In Australia, 61.6 per cent of people voted 'Yes' in a national survey on marriage equality (Australian Bureau of Statistics), showing widespread support for LGBTQ+ rights across the country," the student said. "Yet, despite this clear public sentiment towards inclusivity and acceptance, schools like St Ursula's continue to uphold discriminatory policies. We believe it is time for St Ursula's to align itself with these values by allowing all students - regardless of their sexual orientation - to bring their chosen partner to the school formal."
A spokesman for Sydney Catholic Schools said the matter was being addressed at school level and would not comment further. "Our priority is seeing our students through to the end of the HSC and 13 years of school with as little disruption as possible," he said.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.