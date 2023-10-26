"My girlfriend and I, along with many other students at St Ursula's, have been eagerly awaiting the school formal for months," she said. "We've purchased non-refundable tickets and outfits in anticipation of this event. However, we've recently discovered that the school does not allow same-sex couples to attend the formal together. This policy not only discriminates against LGBTQ+ students but also puts us in a difficult financial situation as we are left with non-refundable tickets and clothes that were bought specifically for this occasion."