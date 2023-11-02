St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Watch

Marist College Penshurst 2023 HSC student selected for ENCORE at Sydney Opera House for drumming

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 2 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marist College Penshurst year 12 student Antonio Caruana has been chosen for ENCORE, an annual HSC music performance showcase. Picture by Chris Lane
Marist College Penshurst year 12 student Antonio Caruana has been chosen for ENCORE, an annual HSC music performance showcase. Picture by Chris Lane

Year 12 student Antonio Caruana has drummed his way into the 'best of the best' of HSC music performances, nabbing a highly-sought after place in ENCORE.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.