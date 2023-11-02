Year 12 student Antonio Caruana has drummed his way into the 'best of the best' of HSC music performances, nabbing a highly-sought after place in ENCORE.
Presenting the most outstanding music students from 2023, Antonio will perform at the Sydney Opera House for a concert alongside other standout students who studied music for their final exams.
The Marist College Penshurst student has been learning how to play the drums for the past eight years.
"I have always had a bit of rhythm," he said. "Being introduced to new genres kept me interested. I enjoy rock but jazz is my favourite - it's so versatile and there's so much you can do.
"If there's a drum kit nearby, I will hop on it. I listened to the Foo Fighters when I was younger but when I gained more of an understanding of drumming, I started to look at the older ones, like Buddy Rich.
"People think drumming is easy, but it's hard. But you get to have fun doing music for the HSC. I'm good at it so I don't want to let it go to waste. I didn't expect to get into ENCORE but I put my head down and focused on perfecting my performance."
His teacher Peco (Peter) Markovski, who owns Peter's Private Drumming Lessons at Penshurst, said he wasn't shocked at all that Antonio was selected for ENCORE.
"Since day one, he's had a special gift,' he said. "He's the first student I've had get into ENCORE - the last one was myself in 1996. What he has achieved is amazing.
"What got him in was a piece by Buddy Rich that not many drummers will attempt. Buddy is the greatest of all drummers. To perform one of his pieces, you have to be on a different scale."
Mr Markovski said drumming was no easy feat. "It takes a lot of good coordination. Usually people who are good in sport or dancing do well in drumming," he said. "It's like splitting your mind - it works in different sections. It's very different to other instruments."
Drumming, the teacher said, was hugely popular. "I run one of the biggest drumming schools in the country. Drumming is big time," he said. "I have hundreds of students locked into weekly lessons - they come from everywhere - all ages and even people who do it professionally. About 60 per cent are boys."
"I must have patient neighbours...but I give them free entertainment so that's how I get away with it."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.