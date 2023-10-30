Three community groups and projects across Sutherland Shire have received funding from IMB Bank Community Foundation 2023.
Recipients include:
They are among 55 diverse non-profit, grassroots projects to receive funding in 2023.
IMB Bank Chief Executive Robert Ryan said the funding could be the boost that many community groups need to deliver effective and meaningful support.
"Australians have faced many challenges in recent years and community organisations are providing the on-the-ground support for people when they need it most," he said. "It is a privilege to support volunteers and organisations that donate their time, energy and care to help others.
"The community projects funded this year are working towards strengthening communities and building capability to help them prosper. They are nurturing the young leaders of tomorrow, creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds, ages and stages of life to connect and develop skills, deliver volunteer services, and improve the quality of life of those in our communities.
"We are supporting a diverse range of projects that are making a real difference in their communities and striving for a better tomorrow. The Foundation funding will provide a financial boost helping energise communities so they can continue to build for a brighter future."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.