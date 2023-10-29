St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Sutherland Cycling Criterium

Updated October 30 2023 - 9:16am, first published 9:04am
World class cycling is back this Sunday - Professionals Ben Metcalfe, Josie Talbot and Aus Masters champ Dayna Davidson. Picture John Veage
Top class road cycling is back on track in the Sutherland Shire with Southern Cross Cycling Club hosting the 2023 Shimano SXCC SuperCrit on Sunday November 5 starting at 8am .

