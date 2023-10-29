Top class road cycling is back on track in the Sutherland Shire with Southern Cross Cycling Club hosting the 2023 Shimano SXCC SuperCrit on Sunday November 5 starting at 8am .
Its not just for the Pro's though with race events in A, B, C and D Grades- Men and Women have separate races with equal prize money and there are also events for U15 junior girls and boys.
At last years Shimano SXCC SuperCrit at Sutherlands Waratah Park 1.5 km road course it was one of the biggest fields ever contested and was the biggest criterium race in NSW.
Over 200 cyclists took part in the fourth annual cycling criterium series which saw the stars come out for the cash prizes on offer.
Brodie Chapman took the women's win on the line and Dubbo cyclist Kurt Eather outsprinted World Tour Rider Jenson Plowright in the Men's A Grade race with St George Cycle Clubs Rohan Haydon Smith and Michael Cupitt setting the pace early.
World Tour sprinter Plowright will be back to go one step better this year after losing a long drag race up the finish straight in 2022-the 23-year-old Victorian races with Alpecin-Deceuninck, the team of Dutch star Mathieu van der Poel.
On the track, Plowright is a multiple national champion, with the omnium and points race among his conquests.
This year Southern Cross's Australian track star Thomas Cornish will be racing, fresh from competing in the Track World Championships and if he is still there at the end of the 60 minute, plus two lap race he would be a hard man to sprint against.
There will be a 'Tom Cornish Blast'-a sprint prime in his honour during the race.
Another Southern Cross rider to watch is Ben Metcalfe who is coming of a well deserved win at the Cycle Sunshine Coast Tour last week, taking out the final stage of a tough road race in a sprint for his team BridgeLane's third stage win.
Ben said he was looking forward to racing again at his home clubs big event.
Team BridgeLane is Oceania's #1, Contintental cycling team providing young riders with a pathway to the top level of the sport.
Pro women cyclist Josie Talbot who rides for French team Cofidis will headline a young women's field with team BridgeLane's Emily Watts and Lillee Pollock ready to push the Australian team rider Talbot all the way to the finish line.
Southern Cross Cycling Club spokesman Matt Beggs said the club is doing its bit to promote the sport of cycling in Sydney.
"We are looking forward to Sydney's premier criterium race that attracts such a strong field from elite down to the juniors racing at club level" he said
