From the depths of Woronora, rose ghastly ghouls, zombies and witches, all ready to scare the neighbourhood on Halloween.
The Woronora River Surf Life Saving Hall was Halloween central on Sunday afternoon, October 29, and the four walls transformed into an eerie space for a scary disco party.
It was an event hosted by year 12 Aquinas College Menai student D'Arcy McDonald, 17, who runs a small party entertainment business called Party with Miss D.
She invited children aged five to 12 to join the spooky session, with hair brading, limbo, musical statues, glow sticks, a costume contest, tattoos and prizes.
"I've had the business for just over a year, hosting parties on weekends," D'Arcy said. "This was my first Halloween one. I've just finished my HSC and I did drama so it's lots of fun seeing the kids dress up. They bring so much energy. I got great reception from it and I'm planning a Christmas one."
