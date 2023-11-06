"Cancer is a touchy one for me. Thankfully my story is a lot lighter than others," Mr Sarcia said. "During COVID-19 my mum was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma", (a type of breast cancer that begins in the milk-producing glands). "The cancer at first was thought to be benign but after further testing it was found to be cancerous. After surgery and radiotherapy, mum got through it."

