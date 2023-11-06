Doing it for mum.
Oyster Bay's Jackson Sarcia is an electrical engineer by day, but in his spare time, he is a lover of endurance.
The 25-year-old is taking that physical passion to new lengths, after he was inspired by relatives including his mother, who went through through the gruelling journey from breast cancer diagnosis to treatment, and recovery.
He is tackling 'Jacko's swim for breast cancer', challenging himself to swim further than he has ever swum before.
On December 9, Jacko will jump into Cronulla rock pool at 6am, and swim for 12 hours, until 6pm. It will be a 25 kilometre challenge (25 laps).
"In the past two years I have tried to challenge myself in ways that pushed my body," he said. "I've been doing laps at the indoor pool to see how far I can go, and that turned into ocean swims, City to Surf, marathons and an ultra-marathon next year."
The aim is to raise $10,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
"Cancer is a touchy one for me. Thankfully my story is a lot lighter than others," Mr Sarcia said. "During COVID-19 my mum was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma", (a type of breast cancer that begins in the milk-producing glands). "The cancer at first was thought to be benign but after further testing it was found to be cancerous. After surgery and radiotherapy, mum got through it."
On the day of the big swim, Mr Sarcia will wear only his swimmers, cap and goggles, and no flippers, but will have a kickboard and pool buoy to give his arms a legs a rest when needed. "I will probably go for a parmi after," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.