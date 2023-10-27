Gymea Bay Baths may be reopened for swimming by Christmas.
Sutherland Shire Council closed the tidal baths for safety reasons after severe damage was caused by a major storm on February 13 this year.
However, the facility remains open for fishing.
A council spokeswoman said about 10 tonne of flood debris and 180 metres of netting, damaged beyond repair, was removed from the baths and around the site after the storm.
"A set of stairs adjacent to the club rooms was also damaged, requiring demolition and removal," she said.
"Since then, a new net has been designed and fabricated and is ready for installation, and a new set of stairs has been fabricated and installed.
"During the post-storm clean up, divers also noted a section of the baths had failed and was sagging and there was evidence of deterioration of some of the timber piles."
The spokeswoman said the council commissioned a marine engineer's report to determine the requirements to safely re-open the baths and was finalising the engagement of a contractor to undertake the remaining works.
"This will include replacement of damaged structural elements of the baths and installation of new piles and decking in the section of walkway being replaced, as well as maintenance of piles and decking in other areas around the baths," she said.
"We anticipate safety barriers restricting swimming access may be able to be removed by Christmas, pending the securing of the required materials and a contractor to complete the remaining works."
