St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
BlueFit Hurstville named Swim School of the Year

Updated October 27 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 10:00am
Bluefit Swimming has won the Swim School of the Year Award for their swim school at the Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre.

Local News

