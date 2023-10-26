BlueFit Hurstville named Swim School of the Year

Bluefit Swimming has won the Swim School of the Year Award for their swim school at the Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre.
The Aquatic Recreation Institute NSW (ARI) Awards for Excellence 2023 presented were presented on October 19 at Waterview, Bicentennial Park.
BlueFit's award acknowledges Hurstville Aquatic and Leisure Centre for their efforts in enhancing the swimming and water safety skills within their local community.
The Swim School of the Year Award is designed to honour exceptional achievements in providing swimming and water safety programs.
It also celebrates outstanding performance in program development, instructional quality, customer service and professionalism.
BlueFit Swimming's Learn-to-Swim is a progressive swim program which currently caters for 30,000 students nationwide.
At Hurstville, BlueFit's Swim School Program caters to all ages and abilities including Infants, PreSchool, School Age, Adolescent, Adults and Squads with an emphasis on developing aquatic safety for all in the community to safely and confidently enjoy the water year round.
