More than $13,000 has been raised for the family of a murdered young girl, who was killed by her male colleague at the school where they worked.
Lilie James, 21, was found dead in the bathroom of a private school in Sydney's CBD on October 25.
Ms James, a water polo coach, was a former student of Danebank Anglican School for Girls at Hurstville, where she excelled in drama and dance. She graduated in 2020. Her family lives at Kogarah Bay.
A close family friend, Daniel Makovec of Monterey, who is the director of ONE Agency Engadine, is organising a GoFundMe fundraiser. on behalf of the family.
"Everyone who has been graced with the presence of Lilie will be broken forever," he said. "With tears streaming, numb with disbelief, this new journey is now a long one for the family. We will be grieving this loss forever. Lilie was stolen from us but never forgotten."
Several people posted tributes. "I taught Lilie dancing at Blakehurst Academy of Dance and Drama when she was very young (around 2006 - 2007)," Elissa Manera said. "I am deeply shocked and saddened by what has happened and my thoughts and prayers go out to Jamie, Peta and Max."
"I met Lilie on a holiday when we were very little," Hosanna Athas said. "She coincidentally started at the same school as me the following year. I knew her all through my schooling and had the pleasure of working alongside her during high school on house festival events. Although I wasn't in her grade or in her friendship group, Lilie was always such a bright, joyful and vibrant young woman."
A candlelight vigil was held for Ms James on October 28, with friends and people who knew her, gathering in the community.
The family of the young water polo coach released a statement to the media following her death. They described Ms James as "vibrant, outgoing, and very much loved by her family and friends". "We are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful Lilie James," they said.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636
