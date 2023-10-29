St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George community mourns as fundraiser is launched for Lilie James

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 29 2023 - 10:27pm, first published 10:20pm
Lilie James pictured at Danebank Anglican School for Girls at Hurstville, where she was a former student, graduating in 2020. Picture supplied
More than $13,000 has been raised for the family of a murdered young girl, who was killed by her male colleague at the school where they worked.

