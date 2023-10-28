Weekly Wrap: Retail updates grab our attention

Hello readers,
There has been a lot of interest surrounding the replacement for Zimzala on the Esplanade at Cronulla. A new restaurant and bar named Bobbys is expected to open in November. The venue has been renamed after Bob Micola, who with his wife Amanda, son Adam and daughter-in-law Kylie, were awarded the lease after operating Bangor Tavern for about eight years and earlier hospitality businesses.
In other retail and real estate news, the Cronulla Sharks have decided to lease the former Westpac building it purchased in the Cronulla shopping strip. The club purchased 94 Cronulla Street early this year with the intention of converting the premises into a new Sharks merchandise store and central office but has paused these plans for now.
Over in Mortdale, Georges River Council was accused of not listening to Mortdale residents who had asked for 'no more than four' storeys. Instead, councillors at the October 23 meeting voted for the version of the Mortdale Master Plan which will allow for six-storeys along the railway line.
With the HSC exams in full swing, Leader journalist Eva Kolimar turned the spotlight on students from Marist College Kogarah who sat the religious studies paper. Marist College Religious Education Coordinator Lauren Abihanna said this year's papers were fair and reflected the syllabus well. "Students were asked about the relationship between Dreaming and land rights' movement, humanism and how it influences people to do the right thing," she said.
And in the "in case you missed it" category, congratulations to Elouera young gun Kai Robertson who finished second in the U19 division of the Shaw and Partners Financial Services Coolangatta Gold on October 15.
Thank you all for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Acting Editor
