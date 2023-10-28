For Joel and Jessica quality never goes out of fashion

For young Mortdale couple Joel Titmarsh and Jessica Cale quality never goes out of fashion.
They own Retro Bay, a family business specialising in sourcing and selling 1960s and 70s furniture and homewares.
Joel and Jessica are enthusiastic about the design and quality of the retro furniture of the period which is now finding a new audience with people in their 20s.
Both in their early 30s, Joel and Jessica surround themselves with 1960s and 70s furniture at their Mortdale home.
And they source, restore and sell quality furniture from the era including cabinets, coffee tables, dining room tables, chairs, lounges, sideboards, lamps and ornaments.
Based on Scandinavian and Danish design principles, most of the furniture was made by Australian furniture manufacturers such as Parker and Chiswell up until the early 1980s when buying habits changed.
"The biggest change was the advent of the flat pack and being able to ship furniture from overseas which was cheaper," Joel said.
"Lots of the Australian furniture manufacturers of the time don't exist anymore and I think that is why we love the furniture from this period because it is now rare.
"It was a totally different aesthetic and way of thinking.
"Our grandparents bought furniture on a time horizon that would last forever.
"It is furniture that has been well-looked after and looks as though it was bought yesterday."
Joel said the other consideration in buying a quality piece from the past is sustainability.
"People of my generation have fallen into the habit of buying something that is temporary," he said.
"They buy a flatpack, put it together and it is okay for the first five years. Ten years later it is landfill and they go out and buy something that is equally disposable.
"Now we see customers in their 20s who will save-up to buy a good heritage piece of furniture that they know will last."
Jessica said another group of customers they are seeing are the Baby Boomers who are reliving their past.
"Some of them are coming back to buy things that they may have thrown out in the past," she said.
"Perhaps they were downsizing and bought something more modern. But they realise in hindsight ten or 15 years later that they should have kept the older piece of furniture."
A popular selling item are the 1960s and 70s are sideboards or buffets. These were originally used to store crockery and cutlery but are now perfect to be used as a television cabinet in modern apartments.
Joel and Jessica started Retro Bay about four years ago after giving up their nine-to-five jobs to pursue their love of retro furniture.
They are now preparing to take their next step and will be moving to Sutherland Shire in the near future where they have bought a 1970s church building in Caravan Head Road, Oyster Bay which will be their showroom and family home.
And they will be creating pop-up sites in other local businesses such as Triple Shot cafe and bar at Mortdale to showcase their furniture.
Joel said that buying retro furniture gives people the pleasure of owning a classic piece that is part of a now vanished Australian industry.
"The secret is to surround yourself with things that make you feel good," he said.
Details:
Website link https://retrobay.com.au/
Instagram link https://www.instagram.com/retrobayofficial/
