Earlier this month Football St George celebrated their 2023 season with over 300 guests enjoying what was a massive year for the sport in the St George region.
Football St George Chairperson and Executive Director Irene Hatzipetros said It was a momentous occasion where they celebrated the pinnacle of excellence in the sport they all love.
"During the evening, we recognised and commended the outstanding achievements of our members, volunteers, coaches and managers, players and our amazing referees who have exhibited immense passion, dedication, and commitment throughout the year," she said
"Change is constant in football and Football St George needs to maintain dynamism and cannot be flat-footed, hence the importance for us to continue to evolve. Working with positive difference makers at Football St George and the Member Clubs has undoubtedly been very rewarding."
The 2023 Football St George McDonald's Premier League Golden Boot Awards were awarded to both Ali Faour (Banksia Tigers FC) and Jason Trajkovski (Rockdale City Suns FC) both having scored 11 goals during the Premiership. Angelique Rodas (Oatley FC) received the Women's Golden Boot having scored 15 goals from 13 matches played.
Following the Golden Boot Awards, Football St George awarded the 2023 Football St George McDonald's Premier League Players of the Year to Edward Ehiozee (Forest Rangers FC) and Grace Ryanhart (Scots FC) in recognition of the most influential male and female player in the Premier League competition.
Forest Rangers FC's Tracey Alex was then named as the 2023 Gold Medal Award winner.
The Gold Medal Award recipient epitomises the values not only of the club but that of football, volunteering and giving back to the community.
San Souci FC was awarded the FSG Club Championship and the Senior Female Referee of the year was Heidi Breeze and Male Referee of the Year Con Zygouras.
Roger Doenau was named Referee Volunteer of the Year.
