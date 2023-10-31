St George Christian School is celebrating its new gallery in the chapel, with a community open day on November 4 from midday-4pm.
The latest exhibition to feature in the artistic space is Never Be Late for a Parade, including the works of Shaun Tan, one of Australia's most celebrated authors, illustrators, and filmmakers. The exhibition features 22 prints, original paintings, sculptures, along with resources from The Lost Thing: Book to Film project.
The Shaun Tan exhibition was opened by Maria Savvidis who is the Coordinator of Manuscript Collections, Collection Acquisition and Curation, State Library of NSW. Ms Savvidis is an ardent fan of Tan and was instrumental to securing the original manuscripts of his book, Dog, for the permanent collection in the library.
The gallery space is in the heritage-listed chapel at the school's Hurstville campus. The original foundation stone was laid in 1901 by Ada McPherson, the former mayoress of Kogarah. Since the establishment of the Bellevue Congregational Church in 1901, this historic building has served the community and the school as a church, assembly hall, classroom, offices, library and out-of-hours school care. During 2020-2023, the chapel was restored to a stand-alone building and refurbished as a gallery space.
"Our intention has always been to link the exhibitions on show with classroom learning," the school's Community Engagement Manager, Suzanne Newtown, said. "Shaun Tan is taught across the curriculum, and we are delighted by the huge interest from students, staff and parents. We are looking forward to welcoming the community back to the chapel and are hoping that this will become a regular occurrence for every new exhibition."
The open day will include tours, book reading and activities.
