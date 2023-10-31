St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

The newly-restored Chapel Gallery at St George Christian School Hurstville invites the community to its open day

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 31 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Chapel Gallery at St George Christian School is hosting a community open day on November 4. Picture supplied
The new Chapel Gallery at St George Christian School is hosting a community open day on November 4. Picture supplied

St George Christian School is celebrating its new gallery in the chapel, with a community open day on November 4 from midday-4pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.