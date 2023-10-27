Rockdale City Suns coach Hassan Reda recognised for his outstanding contribution to football

Rockdale City Suns Football Club - Ilinden's Premier League coach Hassan Reda was recognised this week's Bayside Council Meeting for his outstanding contribution to local football.
Bayside mayor Bill Saravinovski presented Hassan Reda with a certificate recognising his outstanding contribution to local football in the Bayside area and to congratulating him on his success in the 2022 Grand Finals, 2023 Minor Premiers, 2023 Maso Cup and the 2023 Champion of Champions.
"His dedication and passion and unwavering commitment to Rockdale City Suns is unmatched," Councillor Saravinovski said.
"But not only for the Rockdale City Suns but for all the other sporting clubs that are based in our city.
"He loves football and is very much a person who inspires the players and I've seen over the last two years, particularly Rockdale City Suns have achieved a level they have never been able to achieve and that's something I would like to congratulate him for his incredible success.
This man is a great inspiration for the youth of our area and I congratulate him on what he has achieved."
