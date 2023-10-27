St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Rockdale City Suns coach Hassan Reda recognised for his outstanding contribution to football

October 27 2023 - 4:10pm
Bayside mayor Bill Saravinovski, ockdale City Suns Football Club - Ilinden's Premier League coach Hassan Reda, Councillor Joe Awada.
Rockdale City Suns Football Club - Ilinden's Premier League coach Hassan Reda was recognised this week's Bayside Council Meeting for his outstanding contribution to local football.

