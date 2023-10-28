St George Matters with Chris Minns: Landmark climate change legislation

The people of Kogarah expect their Government to act on climate change and put downward pressure on household electricity bills.
That is why my Government has introduced a landmark Climate Change Bill, to legislate emission reduction targets in law in NSW.
Enshrining targets in law shows just how serious I am about driving down carbon emissions and moving to more affordable, cleaner and sustainable energy.
The Climate Change (Net Zero Future) Bill 2023 will legislate my commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
It will also establish the Net Zero Commission - an independent and expert body to monitor the State's progress to net zero. It will report annually to ensure transparency and accountability.
This Bill is an essential step that we need to take if we want to seize the enormous economic benefit of the transition to renewable energy, which will attract tens of billions of dollars in private investment, reduce power bills for households and businesses and generate thousands of local jobs.
To achieve these targets, my Government is already taking strong action by investing $1.8 billion in renewable energy infrastructure through the Energy Security Corporation.
Every person in NSW should have access to health, education, reliable power and other essential services.
That is why I am providing over $8.1 billion in cost-of-living support through more than 100 different measures.
This includes providing energy rebates and targeted energy bill relief for 1.6 million eligible house households and 300,000 small businesses.
Finally, I want to send a message to the people of Kogarah that I will take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and continue the renewable transformation of our energy system to address the rising cost-of-living.
