St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside mayor shocked at possible changes to flight paths from Sydney Airport

By Jim Gainsford
October 28 2023 - 11:00am
The comprehensive draft EIS outlines the noise, social and environmental impacts of the proposed flight paths. It also outlines possible changes to flight paths for other Sydney airports including Kingsford Smith.
Bayside Council mayor Bill Saravinovski said he was shocked by the news that the draft Western Sydney Airport Environmental Impact Statement indicates possible changes to flight paths from Kingsford Smith.

