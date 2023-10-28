Bayside Council mayor Bill Saravinovski said he was shocked by the news that the draft Western Sydney Airport Environmental Impact Statement indicates possible changes to flight paths from Kingsford Smith.
"It's going to affect our residents of Carlton, Bexley, Bardwell Park - areas that have never had planes flying over their houses," he said.
"We have to make sure our residents are not disadvantaged in any way in terms of the flight movements.
"When they built the second runway in the bay we were assured that all the flights would take-off from the bay and our area, particularly the third runway, would only be used in the event of winds which I fully understand for safety reasons.
"We want to make sure that the government listens to us so that we are not affected in any way at all in terms of aircraft noise."
A draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the $5.3 billion Western Sydney International Airport in Badgerys Creek was released on October 24 by the Federal Government for public feedback.
The draft EIS outlines the noise, social and environmental impacts of the proposed flight paths. It also outlines possible changes to flight paths for other Sydney airports including Kingsford Smith. These further proposed changes are required to safely integrate the new airport's control area and flight paths, the EIS states.
"I am proposing that Council conduct a detailed review of the EIS document and identify any impacts on our community," Councillor Saravinovski said.
"We will also promote the draft EIS on Council's Have Your Say to ensure that all residents have the opportunity to comment."
The digital version of the EIS includes a Noise Tool outlining the proposed flight paths and changes. The tool also includes a search-by-address feature.
The Government has indicated that further community consultations sessions will be held across Sydney and the Blue Mountains over the coming months.
Council will provide feedback on the draft EIS via a written submission prior to the closing date of 31 January 2024.
