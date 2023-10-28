St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos | Tynan Motors special event showcases new Mercedes Benz models plus SLs through the ages

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 29 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five new Mercedes Benz models, including the SL 63 AMG, were showcased at a special event held by Tynan Motors at the company's Miranda showroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.