Five new Mercedes Benz models, including the SL 63 AMG, were showcased at a special event held by Tynan Motors at the company's Miranda showroom.
The other models are the AMG A45S, GLC 300 4 Matic, EQS450 4 Matic SUV and EQE 500 4 Matic SUV
They were complemented by a SLs through the ages, thanks to the Mercedes-Benz Car Club of NSW.
Businessman and entrepreneur Mark Bouris was the special guest and speaker at the October 18 event, which the company described as "an unforgettable evening of luxury, innovation, and community spirit".
Tynan Motors marketing director Madeline Tynan said the latest Mercedes-Benz models "are setting new standards in innovation, design, and performance.
"From the iconic passenger cars to the thrilling AMG performance range and the groundbreaking electric vehicles, Mercedes-Benz continues to redefine luxury in the automotive world," she said.
"This was a a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the latest innovations from Mercedes-Benz.
"When buying a Tynan Mercedes Benz we are not just selling a car we are selling a lifestyle this is why we introduce speakers such as Mark Bouris.
"We want Sutherland Shire and St George clients to choose Tynan Mercedes Benz because we are a family company built on integrity and we believe in giving back to our community."
Ms Tynan said Mr Bouris was "a visionary in Australian business" and they were honoured to have him attend.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce and deputy mayor Carol Provan were among other guests.
