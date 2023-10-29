Images and information courtesy of the Local History Collection, Sutherland Shire Libraries. For more historical images visit: localhistory.sutherlandshire.
The shopping precinct of Cronulla Street now forty years ago seen here as a snapshot of daily life in Cronulla in 1983. The roadway is still open to through traffic and the many businesses lining the street are a mixture of old and new. The post office balcony and terracotta tiled roof of the centrally located building constructed in 1924 can be seen on the right with the waters of Gunnamatta Bay just visible in the distance. Towards the horizon which is dominated by the tree line of the Royal National Park is the art deco styled railway station opened in 1939. As Cronulla developed from a small isolated coastal village to a thriving suburban settlement these two buildings still provide the community with the function for which they were originally designed.
The Lugarno ferry is seen here about to dock on the Sutherland Shire side of the Georges River in 1974? The Georges River has been used by travellers as a crossing point since the 1840s for access to or through the area. The ferry in the photo was aptly named "Lugarno" and had been in operation since 1961 continuing to provide this vital transport link. For the passengers seen here on board it was a last chance to enjoy and be part of a significant historical moment making one of the remaining crossings by ferry before it disappeared from the local landscape forever and the Alfords Point Bridge was used to cross the river.
Audley has always been a popular spot for rowing in the Royal National Park. Seen here in the early 1970s is a party of visitors in a hired boat rowing towards a well-known landmark called Varney Bridge. It was built to convey vehicles and walkers across the Hacking River to explore or enjoy a picnic on the riverbanks and was named for Varney Parkes. He was at one time a trustee of the park and the seventh child of Sir Henry Parkes a political figure of 19th Century Australia. A timber bridge has stood here since 1936 although it has been refurbished over the years and was most recently reconstructed in 1993.
