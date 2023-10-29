The shopping precinct of Cronulla Street now forty years ago seen here as a snapshot of daily life in Cronulla in 1983. The roadway is still open to through traffic and the many businesses lining the street are a mixture of old and new. The post office balcony and terracotta tiled roof of the centrally located building constructed in 1924 can be seen on the right with the waters of Gunnamatta Bay just visible in the distance. Towards the horizon which is dominated by the tree line of the Royal National Park is the art deco styled railway station opened in 1939. As Cronulla developed from a small isolated coastal village to a thriving suburban settlement these two buildings still provide the community with the function for which they were originally designed.

