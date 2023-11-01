A tribute to past and present nurses and other staff, along with two generous donations from supporters, were features of a low-key ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of Sutherland Hospital.
As was the case with the 60th anniversary, it was a much more subdued affair than the opening in 1958 when an estimated 8000 people turned out.
Minister for Health, Ryan Park, who was unable to attend due to other commitments, issued a statement thanking "the many generations of hospital staff at Sutherland for their commitment to the local community".
"Today we recognise the countless hours of work that have gone into keeping the people of Sutherland Shire safe and healthy," he said.
During the event, the Sutherland Hospital Graduate Nurses Association presented a dedication to all the nurses who trained and graduated from 1958 to 1987.
A new appreciation wall in the atrium, to acknowledge major supporters and friends of the hospital, was unveiled.
Visiting medical Officer Dr Javad Najafi was announced as the recipient of the Mary Stewart Award, presented by the Highfield Committee, recognising exceptional dedication.
A donation of $65,000 was given by Tradies Club to help fund the refurbishment and conversion of the Gurung Playroom into the Paediatric Short Stay Unit.
Another donation, of $54,000, was given by The Sovereign Order of St John of Jerusalem - Knights of Malta - The Ecumenical Order Grand Priory of Australia to the hospital's major fundraising campaign for the expansion of cancer services and research and education facilities.
South Eastern Sydney Local Health District chief executive, Tobi Wilson, said the hospital was first proposed in 1942 by the local community who consolidated and raised the required funds to build the hospital.
"Celebrating this outstanding achievement brings me great pride as it was the community who made it possible," he said.
"Through their tireless efforts, we have built a world-class healthcare facility that continues to grow with our community.
"The volunteering spirit that inspired the hospital's development endures today, with more than 300 active volunteers currently working in the hospital across patient services, retail outlets, fundraising and general duties - without their efforts, we would not be able to deliver the care we do."
Sutherland Hospital is now a major metropolitan hospital and teaching hospital, offering a comprehensive range of inpatient and community services to Sutherland Shire residents, including surgical, medical, emergency, maternity, child, youth and family, critical care, aged care, rehabilitation, mental health and community-based services.
The hospital also provides an increasing role in education with opportunities for health and medical researchers to conduct research that will directly service the needs of patients.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said Sutherland Hospital was a pivotal part of the shire.
"Many residents in the sire have a connection to this hospital, whether they were born there or have been cared for by the hospital's amazing staff in times of sickness," she said.
