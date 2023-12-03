With a glass of celebratory champagne in one hand, Beryl Jean Hayles had 100 reasons to celebrate in 2023.
She turned 100 on November 27 and celebrated with her family at Gymea Tradies.
Mrs Hayles married Edward James 'Jim' Hayles, and was widowed in middle age. She goes by her middle name Jean and is a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and about to become a great-great grandmother.
She lives with her daughter, Robyn Dawes and her son-in-law, Warren Dawes.
Known to all as happy and thriving - with her family saying she might even outlive them all, Mrs Hayles likes daily cups of tea and is very attached to the family dog, a Cavoodle named Annie.
Mrs Hayles has always kept active throughout her life, playing tennis and mahjong. She takes walks in the backyard to stay active and plays bridge three days a week.
She has four children, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild due any day.
Her mother lived to 100, so no doubt the healthy genes are in the family.
