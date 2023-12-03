St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Community/Your News
Our People

Beryl Jean Hayles celebrates her 100th birthday in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 4 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beryl Hayles enjoys a glass of bubbly on her 100th birthday at Gymea Tradies. Picture supplied
Beryl Hayles enjoys a glass of bubbly on her 100th birthday at Gymea Tradies. Picture supplied

With a glass of celebratory champagne in one hand, Beryl Jean Hayles had 100 reasons to celebrate in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.