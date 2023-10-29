Lollipop sticks, cigarette butts, bread tags and heavyweight plastic shopping bags are among items , which could be redesigned or phased out in the next stage of efforts to reduce plastic pollution.
The state government has released a discussion paper on further steps to preventing 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste produced each year from causing harm to the environment and human health.
Industry, businesses and the community are encouraged to share their feedback on the NSW Plastics: Next Steps discussion paper.
The government's target is to reduce plastic litter by 30 per cent by 2025, curb the impact of microplastics and align with other states and territories.
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said plastics were an important part of many products the community relied on, but not all plastics were essential. Often, they are produced in unsustainable ways to be used only once and then discarded, she said.
Mr Sharpe said only 12 per cent of plastic waste was recycled and, once thrown away, polluted the environment, harmed wildlife, posed a risk to human health and contributed to climate change.
"By 2050 ,there may be more plastic than fish by weight in the world's oceans," Ms Sharpe said.
"Plastic has become so widespread that we are constantly eating, drinking and breathing it in.
"NSW alone generates 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year and only 12 per cent of it is recycled.
"We must act. By working together, we can make a real difference and leave the environment in a better state for our children."
Consultation opened on October 29 and will close on February 4, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.