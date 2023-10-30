Updated
Swimming NSW proposes establishing a high performance training centre at Sutherland Leisure Centre in preparation for the 2024 and 2028 Paris and Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics.
The organisation has written to Sutherland Shire Council, advising the shire facility had been identified as a potential and preferred location.
The council will consider the proposal at its meeting on November 6.
A council staff report said Swimming NSW (SNSW) had participated in the community and stakeholder engagement in the development of the Leisure Centre Strategy, which was adopted in September.
"Recently, SNSW has written to council to provide information on high performance centres that they intend to develop leading into the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games," the report said.
"Currently there are high performance centres operating out of Sydney Olympic Park, Blacktown Aquatic Centre, Newcastle, and the ACT.
"The ambition of SNSW is to establish a new performance centre prior to the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games and operate at least until the completion of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games.
"Sutherland Shire has been identified as a potential and preferred location to establish a Southern Performance Centre, operating out of Sutherland Leisure Centre.
"NSW Institute of Sport will also form part of the partnership and having endorsed the proposal."
The proposal includes that Swimming NSW would:
The staff report said the proposal in its current form would mean a financial outlay to Swimming NSW, which would be offset by a modest initial growth of squad participants in the first year of operation.
The council would receive all revenue from squad participants, including high performance participants.
"It is expected that the program would grow further throughout all the levels of both swim school and squad program, as it will not only attract high performance swimmers to Sutherland, but it would also increase the number that stay in Sutherland that are travelling to Sydney Olympic Park and other venues," the report said.
"Increases in the junior development programs and the higher levels of Learn to Swim are expected as similar High-Performance Centres have resulted in increases within these levels.
"The proposal presents several non-financial resourcing benefits, particularly for the career development and employment for council staff within the Learn to Swim and Squad coaching sections.
"These staff will have direct mentoring, insights to high performance program development, access to high performance and state of the art coaching techniques, and advances in sport science within the sport of swimming."
The report said the Sutherland Leisure Centre Aquadot club was expected to strongly support the proposal.
"The club have made representations over the past 12 months to ensure the squad program can continue to have a high performance and competition focus and well as development pathways," the report said.
