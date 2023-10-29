St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Demolition of block of old shops and offices opposite northern end of Cronulla mall starts

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 30 2023 - 10:45am
Demolition of the former shops and offices between Croydon Street and Abel Place, Cronulla.
Demolition of an old blocks of shops and offices at the "northern gateway" to Cronulla to make way for the new Vue residential-commercial development has begun.

