Demolition of an old blocks of shops and offices at the "northern gateway" to Cronulla to make way for the new Vue residential-commercial development has begun.
The Sharks 2016 grand final mural of Paul Gallen and Andrew Ettingshausen will be gone soon.
It has been a long farewell, because temporary fencing was erected around the project site in early September.
The mural will be digitally replicated inside the retail component of the new Vue development that will rise on the site, which the council calls Cronulla's "northern gateway".
Vue will include 112 apartments and Harris Farm Markets will be the main tenant in the ground level retail space.
Construction is expected to take two years.
