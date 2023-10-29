St George's first grade men's cricket team is sitting on the top tier of the NSW Premier Cricket Summer 2023/24 ladder after three wins from three starts.
Last weekend's two day victory away to Eastern Suburbs at Waverly Oval sets up a big home game this Saturday against UTS North Sydney.
Eastern Suburbs won the toss and elected to bat at home before being held to 10/209 off 81 overs by the Saints bowlers.
Right arm fast bowler Peter Francis took three wickets in his 18 overs (9 maidens) for 35 runs and combined with Jonathon Craig-Dobson to take three wickets for no runs in a middle order rout.
In the run chase all the Saints batsman got a half start with Luke Bartier top scoring with 54 off 74 balls faced, Peter Francis then also chipped in with the bat anchoring his sides win with a good 41 not out.
In form St George batsman Blake Macdonald retired not out after facing six balls on the first days play after being selected to play the Sheffield Shield match for NSW.
