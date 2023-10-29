St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

St George take three from three

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Francis starred with the ball and bat. Picture John Veage
Peter Francis starred with the ball and bat. Picture John Veage

St George's first grade men's cricket team is sitting on the top tier of the NSW Premier Cricket Summer 2023/24 ladder after three wins from three starts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.