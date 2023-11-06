Patricia Huntingford thrives on the simple act of helping people.
As one of the longest serving ambassadors at Sydney Airport, she has pretty much seen it all - lost tourists, celebrity sightings including former Australian prime minister John Howard, and moments of tears at the arrivals and departures gates.
Ms Huntingford, 83, of Rockdale, has been an airport ambassador since 2004. She retired at age 62 from her job working with a travel company, but the travel bug never left her side. For two days a week, she mans the information desks at the international terminal.
The ambassador program was introduced to help with the influx of visitors for the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. It was so successful, that they have become a permanent fixture across the domestic and international terminals.
Ambassadors include retired airline workers, nurses, teachers and aviation students.
"I had travelled quite a bit, and I like talking to people," Ms Huntingford said. "People need to know where to check-in, and not everyone can read the boards. Lots of people want to know where they can claim their tax back, or I will help older people who need to know where to get a wheelchair from."
Fit and able, she has many times walked the length of the airport, greeting everyone including airport cleaners by name, and helping the odd 'very tall famous footballer' find his way.
Sydney Airport recently unveiled its new look for its 80 or so ambassadors, with jackets by M.J Bale and ties designed by Indigenous artist Charmaine Mumbulla. It's the third official uniform since the ambassador program began in 1999. From gold to sky-blue, now navy is the new colour of choice. "It's very smart," Ms Huntingford said.
