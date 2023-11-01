"While my diagnosis has taken so much away, it has given me so much more," she said. "One day I will be that nurse who made my friends and I have some of our happiest days in such dark times. I hope to work in paediatric oncology or paediatric palliative care. I feel really drawn to making a real difference in those kids' lives as well as their families. I really hope that I can bring smiles to the faces of the families I am involved with and that I can help guide them through really challenging times. I can offer something special. Something that can't be learnt in a lecture theatre, or even clinical placement, but something that's been learned through a lived experience."

