St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

Redkite and Coles reward Sutherland Shire young woman with a Dare To Dream scholarship in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 2 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Pawlak went from studying for her HSC to getting chemotherapy. Picture supplied
Olivia Pawlak went from studying for her HSC to getting chemotherapy. Picture supplied

After being diagnosed with cancer in February 2022, Bonnet Bay's Olivia Pawlak, 18, is now the one in charge of how she wants her life to pan out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.