After being diagnosed with cancer in February 2022, Bonnet Bay's Olivia Pawlak, 18, is now the one in charge of how she wants her life to pan out.
Thanks to the support of a scholarship from Australian national childhood cancer charity Redkite, and Coles, the annual Dare To Dream scholarship has given the young woman the chance to chase her dream career.
Now in its 10th year, the scholarship has distributed more than $800,000 to more than 400 Australian teenagers to help them pursue their ambitions.
Olivia has started working towards a career in nursing, and aims to specialise in paediatric treatment to provide therapeutic support to other children.
It was something she never thought was possible when she was diagnosed at age 17, when she went from studying for her HSC to undergoing chemotherapy in a hospital ward.
"The initial impact of this diagnosis was devastating. I went from a normal 17 year old girl, just beginning her final year of high school, to being told that I had cancer and that I wouldn't be able to go back to school as I would be too sick," she said. "I felt constantly anxious that I was falling behind and sad that I was missing out as I really loved my friends and learning."
But after being inspired by the nurses, she knew what she wanted to do.
"Continuing on with treatment saw days, weeks and months in the hospital with nurses caring for my friends and I on the ward," Olivia said. "I directly saw the difference they made, learning that they have the ability to completely influence how a patient and their family felt during this scary time."
The $5000 scholarship will assist her study towards her dream career.
"While my diagnosis has taken so much away, it has given me so much more," she said. "One day I will be that nurse who made my friends and I have some of our happiest days in such dark times. I hope to work in paediatric oncology or paediatric palliative care. I feel really drawn to making a real difference in those kids' lives as well as their families. I really hope that I can bring smiles to the faces of the families I am involved with and that I can help guide them through really challenging times. I can offer something special. Something that can't be learnt in a lecture theatre, or even clinical placement, but something that's been learned through a lived experience."
Redkite Chief Executive Officer Monique Keighery said many young people diagnosed with cancer and go on to live happy and fulfilling lives, but often they need extra support and encouragement.
"This scholarship provides a much-needed boost where young people living with cancer may have missed significant periods of school, were forced to opt out of much-loved hobbies or delay sought-after dreams, while many are forced to reimagine their future career and life path," she said.
"When someone experiences such an untimely disruption to their childhood, the scholarship allows them to revisit or re-imagine their dreams."
